Warriors expected in Botswana this afternoon

Fungai Muderere

THE Zimbabwe Warriors are expected to arrive this afternoon in Gaborone for their match against Botswana senior national football side.

The match set for Saturday is meant to commemorate Botswana’s Independence Day on Saturday.

Liberty Mugari, a member of the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) communications department said the team is expected to arrive in Botswana at lunch time today.

“The team left the country from Robert Mugabe International airport at 7am and flew to South Africa’s Oliver Tambo International Airport where they were expected to touch down at 8:55am They will stay there for some time before they catch a flight 12:30 pm flight that will take them to Seretse Khama International Airport where they are expected to arrive at 1:40pm,” said Mugari.

The Warriors assembled in Harare yesterday.

They left the country without conducting a single training session.

The Warriors team to face Botswana was announced late last week.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders: Peter Muduhwa, Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Thubelihle Jubane

Midfielders: Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals)

Forwards: William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)