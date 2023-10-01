Warriors fall to Zebras

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

Botswana 1-1 Zimbabwe

(Botswana won 4-3 on penalties)

BULAWAYO Chiefs red-hot striker Obriel Chirinda lived up to his top billing by scoring Zimbabwe’s goal in an international friendly soccer match used to celebrate the Batswanas’ Independence at the National Sports Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana yesterday.

Chirinda is the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s leading marksman. Yesterday he took to the field to justify why Baltemar Brito has been moaning over Highlanders’ failure to land him at Barbourfields Stadium having chased his signature through two transfer windows.

It is the Batswanas who scored first in the 66th minute. Chirinda replied a minute later with a goal described as having been a stunner pushing the game to a penalty shootout.

Veteran leftback Qadr Amini, Chicken Inn star Xolani Ndlovu and Bosso’s Peter Muduhwa scored from the spot.

Midfield enforcer Brighton Manhire who plays for Highlanders had his effort crashing against the post with the host team’s goalkeeper thwarting Bulawayo Chiefs’ Mthokozisi Msebe’s effort.

Warriors goalkeeper Donovan Bernard who plays for Chicken Inn, had Zimbabweans believing they were still in it when he saved one penalty kick but could not shutout the last to hand Botswana a win before home fans.

Zim team

Donovan Bernard, Peter Muduhwa ©, Tanaka Shandirwa, Donald Mudadi, Brian Banda, Walter Musona, Obriel Chirinda, Trevor Mavhunga, Godknows Murwira, William Manondo, Xolani Ndlovu.

Subs: Nelson Chadya, Clive Mandivei, Qadr Amini, Thubelihle Jubane, Fortune Binzi, Mthokozisi Msebe, Davison Marowa, Tino Benza, Brighton Manhir