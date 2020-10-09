Warriors in road trip to Malawi

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors are set to leave this morning by road for an international friendly match against Malawi at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Zifa communications and competitions manager, Xolisani Gwesela, who is also the acting team manager, said they expected to be in Blantyre just before 10pm this evening.

The travelling party includes all the players called up by coach Zdravko Logarusic, except the duo of Alec Mudimu who plays for Sherrif Tiraspol in Moldova, and Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs. The duo will fly straight to Malawi, according to Gwesela.

Also set to be part of the road trip is Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, who arrived in the country on Thursday night, and Turkish-based Teenage Hadebe, whose flight touched down at Robert Mugabe International Airport on Friday morning. We are leaving this morning by road,” said Gwesela.

The distance between Harare and Blantyre is 608km.