Warriors midfielder Chinyahara signs for Forest Rangers in Zambia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZAMBIAN Premier League club, Forest Rangers have signed Zimbabwe international midfielder, Tanaka Chinyahara on a two-year contract.

Chinyahara, described by his new club as an artistic midfielder was unveiled by Forest Rangers on Wednesday. Before he joined Rangers, the 25-year was with Red Arrows, also in Zambia.

“The creative Zimbabwean midfielder has signed a two-year contract with Forest Rangers Football Club from Red Arrows. We would like to officially welcome Tanaka to the Malembe family,’’ posted Rangers on Twitter.

Rangers have been on a signing spree, with Chinyahara one of the seven players they have signed over the last few days as they prepare for the start of the new season which gets underway on Saturday.

The other players signed are Allan Chibwe, Billy Mutale, John Kiaku, Gerald Simusokwe, Chishimba Changala, Eric Chomba.

Rangers face Prison Leopards away in their opening fixture of the season at the President Stadium on Saturday.

Last season, Rangers finished 12th in the 18-team league and will look for an improvement this time around.

Chinyahara was an unused substitute when Zimbabwe defeated Botswana 1-0 at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, a result which saw the Warriors book a spot at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29