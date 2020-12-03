Warriors provisional squad for Chan finals named

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Warriors technical team has named a provisional squad of 34 players for next month’s African Nations Championship finals in Cameroon.

According to a statement from the Zimbabwe Football Association, the team begins preparations on 6 December 2020 until the 20th of December when they will break for the festive holiday. Camp will then resume on 28 December 2020 until the games begin on 16 January 2021 in Cameroon.

Zimbabwe will play against Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Mali in the group stage of the tournament.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Valentine Musarurwa (Harare City), Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Frank Makarati (Ngezi Platinum), Raphael Muduviwa (FC Platinum), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Midfielders: Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken inn, Ralph Kawondera (FC Platinum), Trevor Mavunga (Triangle), Phenias Bamusi (Caps United), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum), Devon Chafa (Ngezi Platinum), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Silas Songani (FC Platinum), Collins Duwa (Triangle United), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn), Ishmael Wadi (Caps United), Leeroy Mavunga (Caps United), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum), Thomas Chideu (Harare City), William Manondo (Harare City) @Mdawini_29