Breaking News
WATCH: Water rationing tightened...Byo ...

WATCH: Water rationing tightened...Byo ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Warriors receive their allowances

06 Jun, 2024 - 14:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Warriors receive their allowances The Warriors before a training session at their base in South Africa

The Sunday News

Tadious Manyepo in JOHANNESBURG, South Africa

The Warriors are fully focused on the work at hand after they received their match allowances ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.

They play Lesotho at Orlando Stadium tomorrow before they battle out against South Africa at Free State Stadium on Tuesday next week.

And the players will be motivated after they all received their match allowances for both games yesterday.

Related Stories:

The team will have their final training at Orlando Stadium this afternoon before they plunge into battle against Lesotho tomorrow.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds