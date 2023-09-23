Warriors squad for Botswana friendly named

Lovemore Dube

THE Warriors to face Botswana on September 30 have been announced with no major surprises.

Zimbabwe will travel to Gaborone for the match to be used to celebrate that country’s independence on Saturday.

Highlanders FC’s Baltemar Brito is the head coach and is being assisted by Bongani Mafu and Genesis Mangombe.

The squad

Goalkeepers

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Frank Makarati (Dynamos), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)

Midfielders

Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Sherpard Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals)

Forwards

William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)