Warriors start Cosafa Cup with goalless draw against Mozambique

07 Jul, 2021 - 15:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Warriors start Cosafa Cup with goalless draw against Mozambique Zimbabwe Warriors starting lineup against Mozambique

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE started off their hunt for a seventh Cosafa Cup title with a goalless draw against Mozambique at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa on Wednesday.

The Ovidy Karuru led Warriors created most of the opportunities, with 11 attempts at goal, three of them on target while eight were off the mark. On the other hand, Mozambique had seven attempts at Washington Arubi’s goal, with two on target and five off-target.

Zimbabwe Warriors captain Ovidy Karuru in action against Mozambique

Zimbabwe had Qadr Amini booked in the 27th minute, with substitutes Delic Murimba and Patrick Ben Musaka also shown yellow cards.

Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic who arrived in Gqeberha on the morning the game after getting his visa to enter South Africa on Tuesday made five second half substitutions but they all failed to deliver a goal for Zimbabwe.

Ovidy Karuru in action against Mozambique

Next up for the Warriors is a clash with the Flames of Malawi at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Friday before they take on Namibia two days later at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is also the venue for Zimbabwe’s last group fixture against West African guest nation Senegal next Tuesday.

Qadr Amini in action against Mozambique

Warriors lineup: W Arubi, L Mucheto, Q Amin, J Dzingai, C Mavhurume, T Tavengwa (Hachiro 80 mins), S Nyahwa (Phiri 80 mins), B Sarupinda (Nadolo 64 mins), B Banda (Musaka 58 mins), O Karuru(captain), F Matare (Murimba 64 mins)

[email protected]_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting