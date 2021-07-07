Warriors start Cosafa Cup with goalless draw against Mozambique

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE started off their hunt for a seventh Cosafa Cup title with a goalless draw against Mozambique at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa on Wednesday.

The Ovidy Karuru led Warriors created most of the opportunities, with 11 attempts at goal, three of them on target while eight were off the mark. On the other hand, Mozambique had seven attempts at Washington Arubi’s goal, with two on target and five off-target.

Zimbabwe had Qadr Amini booked in the 27th minute, with substitutes Delic Murimba and Patrick Ben Musaka also shown yellow cards.

Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic who arrived in Gqeberha on the morning the game after getting his visa to enter South Africa on Tuesday made five second half substitutions but they all failed to deliver a goal for Zimbabwe.

Next up for the Warriors is a clash with the Flames of Malawi at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Friday before they take on Namibia two days later at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is also the venue for Zimbabwe’s last group fixture against West African guest nation Senegal next Tuesday.

Warriors lineup: W Arubi, L Mucheto, Q Amin, J Dzingai, C Mavhurume, T Tavengwa (Hachiro 80 mins), S Nyahwa (Phiri 80 mins), B Sarupinda (Nadolo 64 mins), B Banda (Musaka 58 mins), O Karuru(captain), F Matare (Murimba 64 mins)

