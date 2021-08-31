Warriors technical team adjusts squad for World Cup qualifiers

Mehluli Sibanda,Â Senior Sports Reporter

ADJUSTMENTS have been made to the Zimbabwe senior national menâ€™s football team for the two 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

Zimbabwe take on neighbours South Africa at the National Sports Stadium on Friday before they take the trip to East Africa for a clash with Ethiopia in Addis Ababa next week Tuesday.

The Warriors technical team has replaced players named in the initial squad who could not make it due to various issues.

Players called up as replacements for those not available are Godknows Murwira of Dynamos, Kevin Moyo who plays for Nkana in Zambia, the FC Platinum duo of William Stima and Silas Songani. Ishmael Wadi of JDR Stars in South Africaâ€™s GladAfrica Championship, Knox Mutizwa who turns out for Lamontville Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership and Farai Madhananga who plays for Marumo Gallants across the Limpopo.

Despite some hope that England based Marvelous Nakamba, who plays for Aston Villa might be available, there has been no development in that regard. Aston Villa released the Argentina duo of Emi MartÃ­nez and Emi BuendÃ­a despite the South American country being on United Kingdom red list of countries in terms of Covid-19 travel guidelines, which gave Zimbabwe some hope that Nakamba could also be available for the Warriors in the two matches.

Goalkeepers

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders

Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos), Kevin Moyo (Nkana), William Stima (FC Platinum)

Midfielders

Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Tafadzwa Rusike, Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Butholezwe Ncube (AmaZulu), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars), Farai Madhananga (Marumo Gallants), Silas Songani FC Platinum), Knowledge Musona (captain, Al-Tai)

Strikers

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyon), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Follow on Twitter: @Mdawini_29