Was Mahachi, Manica Daimonds deal sheer waste of resources?

THE arrival of Kuda Mahachi at Manica Diamonds was met with euphoria in the local football fraternity – as it created big expectations among their legions of fans.

The Gem Boys fans savoured the opportunity to watch the former Warriors’ winger in action regularly at Sakubva Stadium, let alone to rub shoulders with him in public spaces.

Even though the exact amount paid for the once highly rated player remains shrouded in secrecy, as is typical of Zimbabwean football transfers, a staggering US$20 000 sign on fee is the widely believed to have been tossed to lure the former Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows, and Mamelodi Sundowns player to the eastern border city.

Now with 13 rounds of Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches have gone by, Mahachi has only featured in three encounters, all as a second half substitute.

Such is the minute contribution that Mahachi has given to his employers.

In more than 20 hours of football action, Mahachi has played only less than an hour.

Simple mathematics can reveal that his game time translates to only five percent contribution!

Perhaps other clubs that were involved in a scramble for Mahachi, like Yadah Stars and Dynamos, are now celebrating their failure to get him on board.

However, Manica Diamonds coach Jairos ‘JT’ Tapera believes Mahachi still has something to offer to the club, and just needs more time to gel and gain the requisite match fitness after spending a long time on the sidelines.

The former Young Warriors coach believes Mahachi will find his touch and glomour, and start contributing meaningfully to the team.

“I value players the same and will treat them the same way. When we brought in Tawanda Macheke last season we made him go through the paces, and look at the contribution he is making now. Kuda Mahachi, likewise, has been going through the paces, and he will start to contribute when we give him some time,” he said.

Mahachi sealed the move to the Mutare diamond miners in February – having been heavily linked to Dynamos and Yadah Stars.

Mahachi’s career suffered a huge blow due to allegations of child abuse and attempted on his four-year old son, Diego.

But the 30-year-old was acquitted in November last year of two counts of child abuse and attempted murder of his child.

In the much publicized real life drama, that negatively affected his career, the diminutive midfielder was accused by ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu of deliberately scalding his son with boiling water causing third degree burns and also assaulting him with a phone charger all over his body.

After the court acquittal, Mahachi poured his heart out three months ago on the child abuse allegations he was facing, describing the seven months long legal processes as a nightmare.

His contract in Mzansi was not renewed because of the child abuse allegations.

Upon arrival in the eastern border city, the former Orlando Pirates man told Post Sport that the decision to join Manica Diamonds was an easy one given his deep seated desire to move out of the City of Kings. – Manica Post