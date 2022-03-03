Wasarirevu appointed national fifteens women’s rugby team interim coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LISSY Wasarirevu has been appointed as the Zimbabwe national fifteens rugby team interim coach, taking over the position from Munyaradzi Mhonda.

On Thursday, the Zimbabwe Rugby Union announced that Wasarirevu had been elevated to the head coach position. In announcing her elevation, the ZRU said Wasarirevu was handed the position since she had served as Mhonda’s assistant for two years.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Lissy Wasarirevu as the Interim head coach for the Zimbabwe Women Sables team. Lissy was elevated to be head coach after the annual Review of national teams by the national technical committee. She takes over from Munya Mhonda who was appointed in 2020 and oversaw the Sables 2021 rugby campaign where the team recorded four losses out of the four games they played.

The Technical committee then saw it prudent to elevate Lissy who had been assistant coach to Munya Mhonda. This is in line with the Unions strategic plan to consciously and proactively have more women in the administrative, coaching and officiating structures of the Union at grassroots and high-performance teams’ level,’’ said the ZRU.

Wasarirevu becomes the first female to be the head coach of the women’s national XV’s, the Women Sables. Her predecessors include George Mukorera, Philemon Machala, Abraham Rwodzi and recently Mhonda. Wasarirevu will be the head coach until a substantive coach is appointed in due course.

“Lissy has a rich rugby background having played for the Women Sables team and the national Lady Cheetahs. She was also the captain of the Women Sables. She is a World Rugby level two coach and also an active rugby referee with the Zimbabwe Rugby Referees Society.

In addition, Wasarirevu is the head coach for FS Raiders, a women’s rugby club that has been dominating the women’s rugby landscape. Under her tutelage FS Raiders has beat all and sundry in the country and recently won the Zambia Ten Challenge cup in Lusaka, Zambia.

“The ZRU presidium and the technical committee wish Lissy well in her new role as she continues to break new ground for Zimbabwe women’s rugby.” [email protected]_29