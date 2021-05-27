WATCH: All the 14 goals scored by Prince Dube in for Azam in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker, Prince Dube has so far scored 14 goals for his Tanzanian club Azam in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League, which makes him the leading goal scorer in the East African country’s top league.

Dube, signed by Azam from Highlanders in August last year has proved to be a worthy signing for the Chamazi Millionaires.

Dube chose a spectacular way of scoring his first league goal for Azam when he opened his account with a brace in his team’s 2-0 win over Coastal Union at the Azam Complex Stadium on 11 September last year in what was his team’s second league encounter. On that day, the Warriors striker struck in 69th and 89th minutes as Azam picked up their second win of the season after a 1-0 success against Tanzania Police in their opening fixture.

The two teams were deadlocked at the halfway stage until Dube opened the scoring with 21 minutes to go. Put through by Salum Abubakar, after some lovely touches outside the box, in a move which also involved Dube’s fellow countryman Bruce Kangwa, The Zimbabwean lad riffled home with his left foot to give Azam the lead.

It was a Zimbabwean combination for the second when Dube received a long pass from another Zimbabwean, Never Tigere, outpaced a Coastal Union defender, charged towards goal before he tucked the ball beyond the reach of the opposition goalkeeper.

September proved to be a productive month for the Bulawayo lad. Dube was in blistering form for Azam with three goals and an assist in September as the Chamazi Millionaires won all the four leagues they played in that month. He went on to pick up the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September, an award which came with a cash prize of one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431).

By the time he picked up an injury in November when he fell and broke a bone on his left arm, Dube had made a bright start to his career at Azam with six goals and four assists in the league. The injury sidelined the striker for six weeks and he was back at training by mid-January after a successful operation in South Africa.

It seems injury has slowed down the former Bosso striker after all as he has continued his goal scoring as he guns for the Golden Boot in his maiden season in Tanzania.

Dube banged in his 14th goal of the season in Azam’s 2-0 win over Biashara United on 20 May. Not only has the 24-year old scored 14 goals but he has also provided six assists for third placed Azam. It means he has been involved in 20 of the 44 league goals scored by Azam this season.

He is closely followed by Meddie Kagere of Simba Sports Club on 11 goals while another Simba player, John Bocco has found the target 10 times.

Azam have four matches remaining, which means Dube has to work extra hard since Simba still have nine fixtures left.

Simba are playing their catch-up fixtures from Saturday while Azam will only take to the field in the league on 18 June when they clash with second from bottom placed Gwambina at home.

@Mdawini_29