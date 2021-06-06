WATCH: Ariel Sibanda penalty gives Highlanders win over Bulawayo City

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AN Ariel Sibanda penalty scored with four minutes left to play was all Highlanders needed to overpower Bulawayo City in a Chibuku Super Cup Group two fixture played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The win saw Highlanders remain second in the group with seven points, the same as table topping Chicken Inn with the Gamecocks on top of the log because of a superior goal difference.

Bosso were awarded a penalty after their lanky striker Washington Navaya was brought down in the box as he charged towards goal. Up stepped Sibanda to beat an impressive Bhekimpilo Ncube who had done well to keep Highlanders at bay for the better part of the match and almost earned his team a crucial point.

It was a good win for Highlanders as uncertainty had surrounded the match with Bosso players having boycotted training in the days leading up to the fixture. The players only fine tuned on Saturday, which meant they were not as prepared as their opponents.

City have just a point secured from the 2-2draw with Bulawayo Chiefs last Saturday. Amakhosi’s chances of progressing to the next round look even slimmer with each team in the group left with two matches to play.

In other Chibuku Super Cup matches played on Sunday, ZPC Kariba defeated Yadah 1-0, Cranborne Bullets and Tenax played out a goalless draw while Caps United drew 1-1 with Dynamos. [email protected]_29