WATCH: Athletics legend blames inexperience for 1982 debacle

NJERE Shumba with Elliot Mujaji

The Sunday News

Lovemore Dube

NJERE Shumba a member of the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games has blamed inexperience for their failure to do well in the 4x400m relay final.

“We did well to reach the 4x400m relay final. However we did not do well i8n the final due to inexperience,” said Shumba.

Shumba broke onto the athletics scene in 1980 and joined Ziscosteel the only club he ever belonged to. He found already established athletes like Melusi Ndlela, Christopher Madzokere, Sam Madzinga, Willon Ngazimbi Stanley Mandebele, Charles Kawara and Cliff Mutize almost retiring.

After retiring in 1992 he moved into coaching and officiating and is responsible for the emergence of younger talents, Elliot Mujaji included.

