WATCH: Back to back wins for Bulawayo Chiefs

Brandon Moyo

Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Yadah . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

BULAWAYO Chiefs continued with their newly found fine form from last week after recording their second consecutive victory of the season in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played yesterday against Yadah FC at Luveve Stadium.

A first half goal from Farau Matare and a second half one from Billy Veremu who cancelled out Prosper Kafelapanjila’s equaliser were enough to hand Amakhosi maximum points at home.

Mthokozisi Msebe, who scored a goal and two assists in the 3-2 triumph over Dynamos last Sunday was involved in both goals for Amakhosi Amahle. Msebe now has been involved in all the five goals scored by Chiefs in two matches.

After a good display of football by both sides, with a couple of missed chances, it took an excellent Msebe pass to Matare to break the deadlock with 32 minutes played. Matare managed to round off the charging Yadah goal minder, Panashe Nyabunga to slot home and put the Twitter Kings into the lead.

Five minutes later, the home side had the chance of doubling their lead, Matare’s header hitting the crossbar from a Msebe free kick.

Caught napping at the back, the visitors counter attacked and managed to hit the back of the net through Kafelapanjila and level matters, seven minutes before the half time break. Veremu put Chiefs ahead with a well-executed header, after a brilliant cross into the box by Msebe.

Searching for the equaliser, Yadah could not penetrate the Chiefs defence as they suffered their fourth defeat of the season.

Lizwe Sweswe, the Chiefs gaffer, believes team morale and confidence has been key in his team finally getting it right as evidenced by the two wins in a row.

“Of late the boys have been doing well, and I am happy that we are coming up in terms of the operations in terms of our systems of play. A coach will never be satisfied but the boys are working so hard and I am happy for them, this win will take us somewhere,” said Sweswe.

He added that the key to taking maximum points in yesterday’s game was making sure that they were not vulnerable when defending as they were playing with three men at the back. Sweswe also believes that maintaining a winning streak is about self-belief and confidence and knowing that each and every game they play will have different approaches and strategies.

His Yadah counterpart, Expense Chitukutuku was impressed with the quality of football displayed by both teams. However, he was let down by the result as they went back to the capital city empty handed. He believes they have to work on their mentality before matches as the players have been making a lot of mistakes which cost them.

“The game was good, good teams with young players, good competition. We came with a good game plan after watching them play (Chiefs), we were in control of the first half and we managed to get an equaliser. These youngsters are making blunder after blunder and I think we now have to work on their mentality before going into the game,” said Chitukutuku.

With Chiefs moving to nine points, Yadah remained two behind from Chiefs from the seven matches they have played.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: K Dube, K Sibanda, M Msebe, A Ncube (Sibanda 57 mins), M Mkolo, B Rusinga, M Gasela, D Phiri, B Veremu (Nkosilathi Ncube 90+5 mins), F Moyo, F Matare (Gama 86 mins).

Yadah: P Nyabunga, B Kadamanja, M Faranando, M Mlilo, T Musariri (Chome 73 mins), C Mandivei, J Zindoga, K Nadolo (Sango 70 mins), P Kafelapanjili (Nyamakura 73 mins), B Ndereki, D Kibaki (Masiwa 70 mins).

— Twitter @ brandon_malvin