WATCH: Battlefields Night Rider now staunch HIV activist

Nqobile Bhebhe in Mhondoro Ngezi

At her prime, she was known as The Night Rider, Vuju Banton and Indira Gandhi.

Now a mother of three, and a self-confessed commercial sex worker decades ago, Beauty Chiriwa told the Sunday News in Battlefields in Mhondoro Ngezi on Thursday that she is now a committed HIV advocate.

She tested HIV positive in the mid-2000s.

Now, she urges the public to know their HIV status, seek treatment, and adhere to the best HIV interventions.

Chiriwa spoke to Sunday News on the sidelines of a media tour of Mashonaland West conducted by the National Aids Council.