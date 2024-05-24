WATCH: Battlefields Night Rider now staunch HIV activist

24 May, 2024 - 09:05 0 Views
0 Comments
WATCH: Battlefields Night Rider now staunch HIV activist Beauty  Chiriwa

The Sunday News

Nqobile Bhebhe in Mhondoro Ngezi

At her prime, she was known as The Night Rider, Vuju Banton and Indira Gandhi.

Now a mother of three, and a self-confessed commercial sex worker decades ago, Beauty Chiriwa told the Sunday News in Battlefields in Mhondoro Ngezi on Thursday that she is now a committed HIV advocate.

She tested HIV positive in the mid-2000s.

Now, she urges the public to know their HIV status, seek treatment, and adhere to the best HIV interventions.

Chiriwa spoke to Sunday News on the sidelines of a media tour of Mashonaland West conducted by the National Aids Council.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds