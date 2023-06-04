WATCH: Binga identifies investment opportunities

Vusumuzi Dube recently in Binga

THE new Binga Town Council has said they have identified priority areas of investment in the vast opportunities provided for in the fisheries and tourism sector to set the tone for rapid growth of the local authority in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The Government last month granted town council status to Binga among other former Rural District Councils that include Tsholotsho and Esigodini.

In an interview with Sunday News, Binga chief executive officer, Mr Joshua Muzamba commended the Government for granting them town status saying the move was apt considering that Binga sat on the border with Zambia, with the other entry points being in Victoria Falls and Kariba.

“In terms of convenience it was appropriate to have Binga granted this status. Further, Binga is also a commercial centre for the district and as an administrative centre it was appropriate that we have a town established.

Binga town is growing because we have industries that include fishing, wildlife and mining. However, as the town grows, we would obviously have to provide services that include roads, sewer reticulation, water and sanitation, health and education.

All these can be done by an administrative system which is brought about by the establishment of the town board,” said Mr Muzamba.

The Binga CEO said the tourism sector was their trump card in terms of contributing to the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Matabeleland North Province and the country as a whole, noting that the district sat right at the bank of the Zambezi River,

“One sector that has really benefited from the granting of town status and keeps on growing is that of tourism. In terms of tourism, you have to remember that we sit right on the banks of the Zambezi River.

We actually have three quarters of the lake in Binga. Areas that have opened up for investment in tourism, include the construction of lodges and hotels.

We also have safari areas and conservancies which are also within Binga and those are some of the opportunities that we are looking at,” said Mr Muzamba.

He said with the granting of the town status the onus was now on them as a local authority to complement it with availing the necessary services and also attracting investors in the district.

“Another example is the development of our flagship tourist attraction which is the sand beach, there is need for infrastructure, accommodation, also the development of transport systems, banks, health facilities among other opportunities.

In terms of lodges, our current capacity needs to be grown so that is why we are saying there is potential for the establishment of hotels and more lodges.

There is also need for the development of water transport system from Binga to Zambia because we are nearer to Lusaka than the other exit points available in the country,” said Mr Muzamba.

The CEO further commended the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa for their deliberate stance of embarking of various developmental projects, pinned on the philosophical wisdom of leaving no one and no place behind.

“We appreciate the stance that has been taken by the Second Republic in terms of developing Binga as a district as they have put us in the front of the development that is taking place in the entirety of the nation.

For example, we have had our mortuary redone, increasing its capacity from six bodies to 12 bodies.

“We also have had the aerodrome developed and also the road which will link us to Harare in Siabuwa is also being worked on, this road will shorten the distance to Harare by 300 kilometres, which means even the tourists coming from Harare will now find it much easier to access Binga,” said Mr Muzamba.