WATCH: Bosso coach declares Chibuku Super Cup ambitions

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

IN 2019, when Highlanders lifted the Chibuku Super Cup, it all started with a 1-0 triumph over Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium.

Prince Dube, now with Azam in Tanzania scored the goal that Sunday afternoon which powered Bosso to the quarterfinals of the country’s most prestigious club competition.

The incredible run saw Amahlolanyama dismantle FC Platinum 3-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in the last eight, saw off ZPC Kariba 1-0 at Emagumeni before Duke’s wondrous yet contentious strike saw Highlanders being crowned champions after a 1-0 win over Ngezi Platinum Stars in front of their fans.

Dube was on target in all the matches Highlanders played in the 2019 Chibuku Super to finish as the leading goal scorer with four strikes to his name. Bosso did not concede not even a single goal in the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup.

Bosso, beaten in the same competition by FC Platinum at the quarterfinal stage go out in search of a perfect start when they face Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium.

Highlanders coach, Baltemar Brito is of the view that such competitions raise the levels of optimism for every team and is firmly focused in trying to get to the next round.

“The cups normally give hope to every team, every team believe that it’s possible but before, of course we are Highlanders and we are going there with a hope passing the next round but thinking about goals in the cup, we need first of all to win and after that we will see, important now is putting the focus in winning, in trying to reach another round, after we have a premier league game, we will care about that, now the focus is reaching the next round,’’ said Brito.

Asked if he might decide to give players who have not seen much game time an opportunity, the Portuguese national remarked “We will present ourselves with a good eleven, with the strongest eleven because we have ambitions to on in the cup and try to reach the final.”

The Bosso coach said research on today’s opponents gave them insight into a physical team which plays more direct football.

“We found that they are a strong team, a powerful team that plays the game more direct and physical in that small field that BF Stadium with good turf.

But we know, the games we saw, we think it will be more or less the same style, more physical and direct game to reach the second ball and loop to the striker, they are tall with good pace and speed,’’ Brito said.

Highlanders welcome vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku who has returned home from trials in the United Arab Emirates. In his absence, Darlington Mukuli slotted into the defensive role position.

Bosso have to do without the injured trio of young striker Mthabisi “Mabobo” Ncube, Toto Banda and Pritchard Mpelele.

Bosso have been struggling of late in the league with no win in their last two matches and will be looking to reignite their campaign with a win against Triangle which will also keep them in the running to win the Chibuku Super Cup. — Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29