02 Jul, 2024 - 12:07 0 Views
WATCH: Bosso SG lauds former Hwange players for Mumba gesture

The Sunday News

Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS secretary-general Morgan Dube has commended former Hwange FC players who came together to fundraise and visit legendary Nyaro Mumba in Victoria Falls last Saturday.

The former players clashed with football veterans from the tourism city at Chinotimba Stadium.

Mumba who has been living with total visual impairment for over a decade, played for Gwayi River Mine and joined Wankie FC in 1975 and formed a good combination with players like Rodrick Simwanza, Nathaniel Maduku, Leonard Tembo, Chris Yoyo, Jimmy Sibanda and David Zulu.

Dube who is a well known football coach, administrator and community builder in Victoria Falls, commended the former players for remembering their club great.

