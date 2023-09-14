WATCH: Bulawayo boxer confident of win

Online Reporter

BULAWAYO pugilist Sehliselwe Nhliziyo (23) left Bulawayo at noon today to fight in Klerksdorp, South Africa in a female boxers’ extravaganza.

She fights under Lobengula boxing club.

Dubbed ‘The Rise of Women in Boxing’ and fronted by African Child Boxing Promotion, the tournament takes place tomorrow evening and will feature boxers from Zimbabwe and South Africa.

In an interview before flying out Nhliziyo was confident that she would do well against Babalwa Ngqongqoth who she will fight in the bantamweight division.

“I am going for a fight in South Africa, as for preparations we worked hard in the gym all is left in the hands of the Lord. I know Babalwa Ngqongqotho she is a veteran of the ring I am not scared of her, I will bring a win back home,” Nhliziyo promised her followers.

Nhliziyo is accompanied by her coach Anderson Sibanda who is confident of a good result in the North West Province bill.