WATCH: Chief Mabhikwa’s death a heavy blow: VP Chiwenga

Bruce Ndlovu at Jotsholo, Lupane

POLITICIANS, traditional leaders, villagers and other people from all walks of life turned out in their numbers yesterday to bid a spectacular farewell to Chief Mabhikwa, a youthful traditional leader who was hailed as a development-oriented visionary that embraced the burden of leadership from a tender age.

Hailed by speaker after speaker as a ray of hope with an inimitable sense of humour, Chief Mabhikwa was buried yesterday at the family’s homestead in Jotsholo.

Chief Mabhikwa (28) died last Monday morning at St Luke’s Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment after his car, an Isuzu twin cab, was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck, just 6km from his homestead in Jotsholo.

Born Vusumuzi Khumalo from Jotsholo area in Lupane, he was installed Chief Mabhikwa on 11 May 2012 at the age of 18, and had as served as the traditional leader for a decade.

Standing in for President Mnangagwa at the burial, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who donated US$5 000 towards the State-assisted funeral, said the death of Chief Mabhikwa was a blow that was not only keenly felt by his subjects but the country as a whole.

“The untimely death of our esteemed Chief dealt us a heavy blow.

As information of his demise filtered our offices on Monday, 23 May 2022, it was not only Lupane District which felt the grief and sorrow but the whole nation at large.

This is because we all loved him and continue to do so even after his untimely passing on.

To most of us gathered here and across the length and breadth of our beloved Zimbabwe, our dear Chief remains esteemed in death as he was in life.

“I wish to point out to you that Lupane District, the traditional leadership institution and the country is poorer without him.

As Government, we share and empathise with you at this dark hour of bereavement and join the clan, relatives and friends in mourning the Chief, who was a well-respected person, whose life was well lived,” he said.

VP Chiwenga described Chief Mabhikwa as a development-oriented traditional leader, who spearheaded some of the biggest infrastructural development projects ever initiated in the province.

“The late Chief Mabhikwa served very well in all his Chieftainship roles, which cover social, judicial, developmental and administrative aspects in his area of jurisdiction and the nation at large.

The late Chief was responsible for the development of the Jotsholo Irrigation Scheme.

“He rendered his unmatched dedication nationally as he, on numerous occasions up to his untimely death, had been seized with national duties, such as being a Board Member of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe.

“I wish to state that the late Chief Mabhikwa, whom we are laying to rest today, played a critical role as an advisor of young chiefs in Zimbabwe.

“He was an advocate of development in Lupane, Matabeleland region and the nation as a whole. He worked tirelessly for the revival of Isiphala Senkosi,” he said.

VP Chiwenga also hailed Chief Mabhikwa as a unifying force, a shining example of servant leadership who shunned corruption and upheld traditional values.

“Above all, Chief Mabhikwa was an upright leader, whose leadership qualities will be cherished by generations to come.

He has had no record of abusing his office and authority for personal gain.

All that we know is his tireless work for the Government and people of Zimbabwe.

The late Chief was a visionary leader, who sought to bring together people under his stewardship.

“Indeed, his leadership knew no political divide.

Comrades and Friends, Chief Mabhikwa shunned corruption and traditional malpractices.

He strived to provide for his family and above all, assisted the vulnerable among his people.”

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said Chief Mabikwas was a robust leader whose achievements surpassed his age.

“He was a young chief who ruled only for a short time but the things he did, cannot be rivalled by some of us who have been around for 100 years.

As a community we are proud of the fact that we had a builder among us,” he said.

The president of the Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs, Chief Fortune Charumbira described Chief Mabhikwa as an easygoing character who got things done through diplomatic engagement.

“He was someone that was cool and composed.

When you expected confrontation, he would come and speak in a manner that just seemed beyond his age.

We have a lot of older, experienced chiefs but he brought the wisdom of the young,” said Chief Charumbira.

A close friend and fellow traditional leader, Chief Siansali, said Chief Mabhikwa had grown into his leadership role, despite his initial reluctance to embrace a position that was his birthright.

“I knew him from the time he was installed when he was 18.

I remember he was crying on stage, telling his mother that he did not want this leadership thing.

He loved to ask and learn and he did not hesitate to pick up the phone and ask if he did not understand something,” he said.

Speaking for the Khumalo family, Ms Sibonokuhle Khumalo said given his young age, Chief Mabhikwa took his cue from other traditional leaders and listened closely to advice of those close to him.

“Whenever he did something that made him look in bad light in public, we would pull him aside and tell him that the leadership role that he occupied needed him to behave in a certain way especially in public.

He would respond and say I will put things right and he would do exactly that.

“Whenever he would go outside the country, he would say I saw something interesting that I also want to do for my community and we would be proud that we had a person who was always bringing development,” she said.

Ms Khumalo added that Chief Mabhikwa’s sense of humour made him a ray of light even in the darkest of times.

“For us as a family, he was a stress reliever.

He was that person who always brought laughter and always had a joke to crack.

When he spent time with other members of the family you’d be envious because you were not there,” she said.

Chief Mabhikwa is survived by his son, Makhosemvelo Khumalo (7).