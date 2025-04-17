WATCH: Children celebrate Zimbabwe’s 45th Independence Eve with President Mnangagwa in Gokwe

Levi Mukarati in Gokwe

Children drawn from the country’s ten provinces are at Nyamuroro High School in Nembudziya, Gokwe, Midlands Province, for a special party on the eve of Zimbabwe’s 45th Independence anniversary.

It is an electric atmosphere and a rare occasion for the minors, who will have first-hand interaction with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the First Lady at the traditional party meant to inculcate values of the liberation struggle among children.

President Mnangagwa is lined up to address the children, with expectations that he will touch on policies being advanced by the government to guarantee the minors various rights, including that of education, while also highlighting initiatives to include the group in the digital revolution.

The interaction comes as the President has been preaching the need for young people to safeguard themselves against drug and substance abuse and early marriages.

The children’s party is running under the broad Independence theme: Zim @45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030. It is also being attended by Cabinet ministers, senior government officials, and heads of learning institutions.

