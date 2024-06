In Bulawayo's Central Business District the cold and drizzly weather conditions are already being experienced (Pictures by Rutendo Nyeve)

Online Reporter

Cloudy, cold and windy conditions are being experienced in Matabeleland South, Masvingo, Manicaland and the southern parts of Midlands Province.

In a statement, the Meteorological Services Department said cloudy conditions are being experienced from this afternoon afternoon, with a chance of light showers in the eastern parts of the country.

The department urged members of the public to dress warmly to avoid chances of catching influenza.