WATCH: Chunda wants return of Osborne Trophy, praises Townshend and Butcher

Online Reporter

THE Zifa Area Zones leadership is keen to bring back the Osborne Trophy once sponsored by British American Tobacco (BAT).

In an interview on the sidelines of the Townshend and Butcher Trophy draw, Charles Chunda the Area Zones boss for Bulawayo, said they are plans to bring back the tournament which was contested at provincial level culminating in a national play-off for the surviving provincial clubs.

“We are looking at a situation where we could bring it back,” said Chunda.

He also praised Peter Leondios for his continued support of their endeavours through the Townshend and Butcher Trophy which begins this weekend with the quarter-finals at Barbourfields Stadium.