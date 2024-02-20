WATCH: Community child care workers get bicycles

Mrs Lathiso Dlamini-Maseko Permanent Secretary in the office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland Province and Deputy Minister of Publice Service Labor and Social Welfare Advocate Mercy Dinha look at part of the bycyles handed over to the Community Childcare Workers in Plumtree.

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in conjunction with Save The Children and USAID on Tuesday handed over 207 bicycles to Community Childcare Workers to enable easy traveling to and from communities where they operate from.

Save The Children said the bicycles will ensure that issues of mobility are taken care of.

Community Child Care workers for Bulilima and Mangwe district in Matabeleland South Province were handed over the bicycles and expressed their happiness saying they will now be able to carry out their duties more effectively.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland South Province Mrs Latiso Dlamini-Maseko said the bicycles will go a long way in enhancing the work of the workers and the government.

“We commend Save the Children for partnering with the Ministry, the bicycles will allow the workers to do their work with ease to assist children in need. They perform extraordinary work in taking care of children. We also thank our able government for creating an enabling environment for our partners to operate in,” she said.

She said if the workers are not capacitated they their work becomes difficult.

Such initiatives will ensure communities are able to reach children in need within a reasonable time safeguarding the well-being of the children and communities.

Save The Children said the project will also facilitate cross-border case management and family tracing and reunification.

“The project also aims to strengthen community child protection structures, establish mobile safe spaces where children can play and recover, and ensure access to quality and child-friendly Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) response and psychosocial support service,” they said.

@NyembeziMu