WATCH: CSC Byo plant to be up and running by April

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

MEAT processor, CSC Boustead Beef Zimbabwe, says final touches are being done at its on-going rehabilitation of the Bulawayo factory with the plant expected to be up and running by second week of April.

Its resumption of operations follows a US$400 million Joint Venture Farming Concession Agreement the Government entered into with a United Kingdom-based investor, Boustead Beef Zimbabwe in 2019.

Under the arrangement, Boustead Beef Zimbabwe has taken over the management of CSC operations under a new name, CSC-Boustead Beef Zimbabwe for an initial period of 25 years.

CSC-Boustead Beef consultant Mr Reginald Shoko said they were confident that the plant will be up and running by the second week of April.

“The rehabilitation is going on very well. We are looking at the first to second week of April to reopen the Bulawayo plant officially.

We have touched on a number of sections of this plant and we are now waiting for replacement parts especially for things that have been identified to be faulty, the major part being the condenser which is now at Forbes Border Post en-route to Bulawayo.

This will make sure that the ammonium pumping system which is the refrigeration of this plant is up and running,” said Mr Shoko.

He said with the plant’s capacity, they were looking at starting small with a target of a fifth of the installed capacity at inception and grow as they go.

Mr Shoko said the reason behind starting small was due to accommodating the possibility of a number of challenges they might face from an engineering perspective considering that the plant has just been rehabilitated.

“We are looking to start small, going up by a fifth of the installed capacity is our target at inception going forward by year-end we will expect to be at full capacity. We are expecting to be exporting by the second-half of the year.”

He said with some hides in the sorting room which are expected to increase once operations begin, these would feed into Boustead Leather which has moved from producing wet blue into full leather. Mr Shoko said the company now has a production line that encompasses the purchase of hides, tanning, designing, taxidermy and training.

“What we are doing now at this plant is proper value addition to all our products that CSC Boustead Beef Zimbabwe will be known for, it won’t be just meat. We will look into how we will be value adding the hides into something and the whole idea is to make sure that leather is accessible to everyone,” he said.

Mr Shoko said they would also be reducing tallow and stockfeed importation by producing them at the factory.

He said with the value chain growing, the idea of such a plant was to reap and harvest all by-products from a cow so that it makes things accessible and prices lower for everyone.

The resuscitation of the Bulawayo plant has largely been delayed by the Covid-19-induced national lockdowns as the investor would not import the critical spares to facilitate the rehabilitation project.

At its peak in the 1990s, the company that owns four abattoirs in the country used to employ 1 500 permanent workers and about 700 casual employees, thereby making it one of Zimbabwe’s biggest employers.

It is hoped that as capacity utilisation improves after resumption of operations, workforce figures will gradually improve starting with about 150 former CSC employees on condition of good health and ability.

An additional figure of between 50 and 100 people will also be recruited as the company resume operations and its peak levels would be reached or surpassed as production rises going forward.