Watch: Cycling couple set for final stretch after 11-country odyssey

Bruce Ndlovu

AFTER an odyssey that took them around several African countries before they arrived in Zimbabwe last month, cycling couple Thando Tshuma and Vusumuzi Mnkandla have now entered the home stretch in their journey, with a party set to welcome their arrival in Zimbabwe on April 19.

The duo, who started their epic expedition in Bulawayo on April 10, 2024, cycled through South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, and their native Zimbabwe. The pair, who re-entered Zimbabwe through the Kanyemba Border Post in March, are set to arrive at Kamandazi in Bulawayo on Saturday after spending the last few days in the Midlands Province. A party to welcome them has been arranged. The event will start at 10am.



“We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to the organisers and everyone involved in planning our upcoming welcome event,” Tshuma said about the event.

The couple has pedalled its way into the record books, completing an amazing 13 300km journey that has seen Tshuma become the first black female bicycle traveller from Zimbabwe.