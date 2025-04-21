Watch: Cycling couple’s 11-country adventure ends with warm homecoming in Bulawayo

Sipepisiwe Moyo, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

After pedalling through 11 African countries over the course of a year and a few days, Zimbabwean lovebirds Vusumuzi Mkandla and Thandolwenkosi Tshuma rolled triumphantly back into Bulawayo on Saturday, greeted by cheers, tears, and soulful saxophone serenades.

The couple received a heartfelt welcome at the Large City Hall, where family, city officials, artistes, and well-wishers gathered to celebrate their remarkable journey, one marked by endurance, adventure, and a shared love for both cycling and each other.

Their emotional arrival was marked by poetry from Dr Gasolo at the City Hall and a soulful saxophone performance by Vuyi Sax at the KaMandazi Restaurant welcome party. The moment became overwhelming for Tshuma, who broke into tears, embracing her husband as music filled the air.

Mkandla and Tshuma began their journey on April 10, 2024, in South Africa. From there, they cycled through Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya, facing harsh weather, language barriers, and health scares along the way.

“We were discouraged by many who said cycling was for white people. But we stayed committed,” said the couple.

“We faced food poisoning, malaria, and even struggled to find camping spaces in highly populated areas, but we pressed on.”

Their love for travel was their biggest motivation.

“We discovered that we both love exploring, and that was the major inspiration behind this journey. We chose bicycles because they allowed us to interact with locals, explore remote areas, and truly experience each country.”

Throughout the journey, the couple immersed themselves in new languages, cultures, and currencies. They shared how this broadened their view of the continent.

“We learnt how Zambia’s currency works and appreciated the different lifestyles. While we share many similarities across Africa, each country also has its unique identity.”

They also challenged misconceptions perpetuated by online sources.

“Malawi is often labelled one of the poorest countries, but we found it to be one of the most affordable places to live. The people are resourceful and navigate life with admirable strength.”

One of their most memorable experiences was meeting the Maasai people in Tanzania.

“Tanzania was the highlight. We visited Lake Kosi, a volcanic lake shaped like the African map. It’s a sacred place, no living creatures are found in it. The beauty of Tanzania and the warmth of its people left a lasting impression.”

This journey was not just about travel, it was a celebration of love, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of unity. Mkandla and Tshuma have proven that with passion and partnership, no dream is too far to chase, even by bicycle.

The couple has already hit the ground running, and those attending the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair will have a chance to meet them, as they are participating in this year’s exhibition.