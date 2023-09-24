WATCH: Econet dominates Marketers Association awards

Econet team members Silayo-Inkosi Koboto (second from left), Thandekile Chibanda and Sithulisile Ncube with Olivine and Surface Wilmar marketing manager Ms Charmaine Munetsi (left) and Marketers Association Zimbabwe (MAZ) CEO Mr Gillian Rusike

Judith Phiri , Business Reporter

THE country’s leading telecommunications and technology company, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe dominated the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) Southern Region awards held last Friday.

The company won the Best Regional Video/ TV Advert of the Year 2023, Best Regional Print Advert of the Year 2023 and Best Regional Social Media and Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year 2023.

It was also the gold winner (first runner-up) in the Best Regional Radio Advert of the Year 2023.

The 2nd edition of the Matabeleland Top Brands and Marketing Excellence Awards, held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) on Friday honoured outstanding marketers in the Southern Region and were graced by the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Dean of Commerce, Dr Peter Nkala, who was the guest of honour.

Dr Nkala said it was crucial for brands to constantly innovate and evolve to stay relevant.

“Creativity is the cornerstone of any successful brand. It is the driving force that sets us apart from the rest, capturing the imagination of our audience and leaving a lasting impression. Creativity allows us to break free from the mundane and envision new possibilities. It encourages us to think differently, challenge the status quo and push the boundaries of what is considered possible,” he said.

He said creativity alone was not enough, as it should be coupled with a growth mindset as growth is the fuel that propels brands forward, allowing them to expand their reach, increase market share and achieve sustainable success.

Dr Nkala said it was about continuously seeking new opportunities, embracing change and learning from failures.

To ignite creativity and growth within organisations, he said they should foster a culture that encourages and rewards innovation and collaboration.

“Igniting creativity and growth for brand success is a continuous journey that requires dedication, collaboration and a relentless pursuit of excellence. It is about nurturing a culture that embraces innovation, empowering our people and staying connected to our customers. To stay in the right lane marketers need to differentiate themselves as the trusted supplier in your market category,” said Dr Nkala.

MAZ executive secretary, Mr Gillian Rusike said the first regional marketing awards were held in Bulawayo in 2022 and they have continued to decentralise the awards so that they unearth, recognised and award individuals that are pushing brands in the regions and provinces.

“Just last week we hosted our first Manicaland Marketing Awards and we hope that next year they will be bigger and better. As MAZ our main thrust is to champion professionalism in the profession as well as career development.”

He said marketing was a dynamic and ever-evolving field that plays a pivotal role in shaping the success of businesses and brands.

Mr Rusike said the marketing professionals honoured have not only embraced the challenges of the rapidly changing landscape but have also excelled in their ability to adapt, innovate and deliver outstanding results.

Awards were presented in 11 categories, some with three nominees, while two had 10 nominees. The Regional Marketing Champion of the Year was Mr Nkosana Mapuma (PPC Zimbabwe Sales and Marketing manager) (platinum winner) while the gold winner (first runner-up) was Ms Sithokozile Ndlovu (Treger Group marketing director) and the second runner-up (silver winner) was Kathy Mwanza (Cake Fairy founder).

The Best Regional Radio Advert of the Year 2023 was scooped by AFC Commercial Bank for their Ibhanga lami. The Best Regional Outdoor Advert of the Year 2023 went to Budget Butchery as the platinum winner and Fairy Café was the gold winner.

One of the categories with most nominees was Best Regional Consumer Brand of the Year 2023 with the winner being Arenel and the companies for the second position to the 10th position respectively being Kango, Ingwebu, Roil, Edgars, Big Brother Chicken, Greens Supermarket, Proton, Kershelmar, Nust and Choppies.

PPC scooped the winner for Best Regional Corporate Brand of the year 2023 and from second position to 10th position was Treger Products, ZITF, Arenel, Utande, Chronicle, ABC Auction, Datlabs, Halsteds and in joint 10th position were National Foods Limited and TelOne.

Other accolades: Best Regional Customer Experience of the year 2023, Holiday Inn; Best Regional Marketing Oriented SME of the Year 2023, Fairy Café; Best Regional Corporate Social Responsibility of the year 2023, Treger Products (Culinary Career Seminar).

The awards ran under the theme: “Igniting Creativity and Growth for Brand Success.”