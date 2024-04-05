WATCH: Four nabbed for housebreaking spree

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

FOUR Bulawayo men have been arrested for breaking into six premises in Morningside, Fortunesgate and Hillside were they got away with property valued over US$28000.

The four are Sindiso Moyo (34) of Cement Side, Qinisani Ndlovu (30) of Iminyela, Privilege Shumba (Alias Prince) (36) of Nguboyenja and Vusa Tshuma (35) of Cowdray Park.

Bulawayo Police Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest and said the quartet will appear in court on Friday.

“Detectives from our Criminal Investigations Department (CID) stationed at Hillside Police Station arrested four men accused of breaking into houses in Morningside, Hillside and Fortunesgate. On 3 March 2024 detectives from CID Hillside received information that Vusa Tshuma was committing cases of unlawful entry into premises and transporting the loot using a blue Honda fit. Acting on the information, detectives arrested Tshuma and he implicated accused Moyo, Ndlovu and Shumba leading to their arrest.

The accused persons led the detectives to various people in Bulawayo and made indications leading to the recovery of the property. It was established that accused Sindiso Moyo was once arrested by CID Hillside for unlawful entry into premises and theft. The matter is pending at court. In another same case he was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment on condition of performing 560 hours of community service at ZRP Support Unit Fairbridge and defaulted community service and a warrant for his arrest was issued. The grand total value stolen is US$28 985-00 and property valued at US$19 10000 was recovered,” said Insp Ncube.

He commended members of the public for working hand in glove with the police while encouraging them not to buy any property without being issued with a receipt. He further encouraged them to report any unusual faces in their neighbourhoods especially during the night.

Sunday News visited Hillside Police Station on Friday morning and witnessed the recovered property valued at US$19 000. Amongst the property there were lithium batteries, television sets solar panels, generators, the Honda fit used to ferry the loot as well as home theaters.

@nyeve14