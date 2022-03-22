WATCH: Go to hell…says defiant Lulu

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu on Sunday claimed that the media is inciting his employers to get him fired and for that they must go to hell.

Addressing journalists after his team drew 1-1 against Caps United, Mpofu went on tirade, in apparent reference to the Sunday News article, which he described as hogwash. Sunday News reported that Mpofu had been given an ultimatum to pick up seven points from three matches. He managed to collect five points with a win and two draws.

“I am confident enough that I’ve got all the support from the management committee, that they are supporting the team. Our objective is to win the league by the end of the year. This article that came out, is totally rubbish, it’s unfortunate, I am not a politician, I am a coach and if you guys in terms of your profession, if you incite people, if you incite the management committee for me to get fired, it’s just unfortunate but if I get fired it’s my family that suffers, it’s not yours, so he must go to hell,’’ barked Mpofu.

Very reliable sources within the Bosso ranks have confirmed that Mpofu and his technical team have fallen short of the target to pick up 20 points from the first 10 games of the season. With nine points from eight matches, even if Mpofu wins the next two games, he can only get to 10 matches on 15 points.

Highlanders chairman Johnfat Sibanda declared at the start of the season that Bosso are going for the championship. Amahlolanyama are however nine points away from the top of the log and with the way they started, it will take a great more effort for them to close the gap with the likes of Chicken Inn and Manica Diamonds.

It however appears the Bosso decision makers have been encouraged by the team's display of late that they decided to back Mpofu and beef up his technical team with a second assistant coach in the form of Joel Luphahla who was announced today (Tuesday).