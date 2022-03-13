WATCH: Gwanda farmers call for stiffer stock theft penalties

Sione Amidu and Rutendo Nyeve in Mlambapele, Gwanda

FARMERS and community leaders in Matabeleland South have called for stiffer penalties for those convicted of stock theft as cases of cattle rustling continue to rise in the province.

This was revealed at Mlambapele Border Post on Friday where an inter-ministerial committee visited the area on a fact finding mission of the rampant cross border cattle rustling.

The committee which was set up by President Mnangagwa comprises the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube and Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka.

The farmers commended Government’s commitment towards ending the cattle rustling problem which has greatly affected livelihoods as communities are living in fear as well as hampering relations with Botswana.

The farmers alluded to the need for the legislators to tighten laws on cattle rustlers since the issue has gotten out of hand.

Cattle, goats and donkeys are disappearing on a daily basis leaving villagers helpless while most of the thieves are allegedly from Shanyaugwe which is in Ward 18 of Gwanda District. The place has earned an unofficial tag of being the headquarters of cattle rustling in Zimbabwe.

Headman Bheki Spenser Manyunyu from Shanyaugwe Ward 18 raised concerns over the rate of crime in his village.

“Shanyaugwe is my community kukithi, I’m appealing to the Government to bring soldiers to our community so as to help the police and they should be rotated within a month. When we hand over these thieves to the police, they are always bailed out in no time and they continue the act as usual, as such we are very worried because they are doing as they please.

Today I stand to express our grievances but tomorrow morning I might wake up to find all my livestock gone because I have spoken about the problem bedevilling our area,” he said.

The Gwanda Rural District Council chairperson, Councillor Joram Ndlovu, said the crime rate has increased in the province.

“When this issue started, we thought it was going to end in no time as long as we had law enforcers but it became a project for other people. As I am speaking now someone no longer has goats as they were all stolen.

When they get arrested in no time they will be back and when we ask why they are out we do not have a proper answer. Some are now walking around with machetes demanding money from villagers. I appeal to the Government to bail villagers out since people are now living in fear, not sure who will be the next victim,” said Clr Ndlovu.

Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development Engineer George Mlilo who spoke on behalf of Gwanda farmers said: “Matabeleland is known for livestock rearing hence people no longer respect that and when we confront them they will say uzasenzani (what will you do to us).

As Gwanda farmers we are saying that stock theft must be treated as rape and murder without bail so that the issue ends. We have given ourselves the power and authority to catch cattle rustlers and we deal with them because we are angry.

One of the cattle rustling kingpin Vusa Mthophini who is wanted in Gwanda, Beitbrige, Kezi and the whole province for stealing cattle was bailed out due to lack of evidence, how? If we bail out rapists and murderers, they will repeat the act so Mthophini must face the law. We are helpless, we need help as all of our livestock are at Shanyaugwe,” he said

Meanwhile, Government ministers vowed to ensure systems are put in place to fight the rampant cases before the 30 April deadline.