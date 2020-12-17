WATCH: Highlanders honour Adam Ndlovu

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have honoured one of the club’s legends, Adam “Adamski” Ndlovu with a replica shirt inscribed with the late former player’s number 13 as well as his nickname at the back.

The shirt was handed over to his brother Madinda who also got a jersey with number seven. Another Bosso legend Douglas “British” Mloyi had a shirt with the number five that he used to don during his playing days. Adam died at the age of 42 in a car accident on 16 December 2012 on his way to Victoria Falls in the company of his brother Peter who survived the car crash.

Speaking at the official launch of the Highlanders replica shirts selling, Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said it was only befitting that a day after Ndlovu’s death eight years ago, the club hands over a replica shirt with his name to the family.

“We thought it would be important and also beautiful when we launch this new kit to actually then give over to the family a number 13 shirt with Adam’s name on it. We do that to emphasise that there is value in history, there is value in those that have donned the black and white shirt before,’’ Dube said.

The Highlanders replica shirts are now available at iSport in Bulawayo and Betta Ball Sports in Harare. Dube indicated that they had moved away from selling the shirts at the club’s offices because that is limiting. Bosso fans in the diaspora are also able to buy replica shirts through the On the Ball Looks website.

“We have decided to move away from the traditional, selling from the Highlanders office and the Highlanders clubhouse, that is not liberating enough. Outside that retail physical presence, we are going to be selling off the OTB Looks online shop so we will be able to reach as many people we can globally,’’ said Dube.

The retail price for the Bosso replica shirts is US$35, with those buying the jerseys through the club’s chapters to fork out US$30.