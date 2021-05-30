WATCH: Highlanders remain on course in Chibuku Super Cup title defence after goalless draw with Chicken Inn

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS remained on course in their Chibuku Super Cup title defence with a goalless draw against Chicken Inn in a Group Two encounter played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The draw saw Bosso remain in second place with four points while the Gamecocks are on top of the log with the same number of points but have a superior goal difference.

Chicken Inn, who defeated Bulawayo City 2-0 in their opening fixture last Saturday headed into the fixture as favourites against Highlanders whose campaign started off with a slender 1-0 triumph over Bulawayo Chiefs.

While Joey Antipas’ men dominated the proceedings, they failed to breach a makeshift Highlanders defence. Highlanders coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu was forced to change his backline from the Chiefs encounter with Andrew Mbeba out due to a medical related issue. This saw Andrew Tandi, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Crispen Ncube and debutant Pritchard Mpelele make up the Bosso rearguard.

Mpofu was forced into another defensive change inside the first 20 minutes when Tandi picked up an injury and was replaced by Charlton Siamalonga.

Both teams did create opportunities but none of them could breach the other’s defence.

In other matches played earlier on Sunday, Tenax defeated Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium, ZPC Kariba and Herentals played out a 0-0 draw Ngezi Platinum Stars thumped Whawha 3-0 while Caps United and Harare City drew one all.

