WATCH: Highlanders to discipline Mbeba

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu has said that the club will discipline defender Andrew Mbeba for his deplorable conduct against Dynamos in Monday’s Independence Cup final against Dynamos at Barbourfields Staduium.

Mbeba elbowed Dynamos striker Emmanuel Paga in an off the ball incident in the first half and with referee Arnold Ncube not having a clear view of what transpired, the Bosso defender escaped without any punishment. Ncube was however alert enough when Shadreck Nyahwa kicked Highlanders left back Mbongeni Ndlovu in the head with five minutes to go with the Dynamos midfielder sent off as DeMbare lost the match 1-0 courtesy of a Stanley Ngala 54th minute strike.

With the match being televised, the video of Mbeba elbowing Ghanaian Paga has been circulating since the day of the match, with many condemning his conduct. Since it was an invitation match, the Zimbabwe Football said no action will be taken on Mbeba and he is free to be selected by Highlanders for their next league match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on Sunday.

The Highlanders coach told the media today (Thursday) that they will deal with Mbemba at club level.

“We don’t condone that behaviour, it’s just unfortunate but its internal, we will make sure that we address it but Mbeba will be charged somehow but of course it has gone public but internally we will make sure that we do something,’’ said Mpofu.

The Bosso coach described Mbeba’s actions as being unsporting, going on to state “We don’t do that at Highlanders, at Highlanders we play football and win, at Highlanders we play football and lose fairly, I don’t think it’s something I can accept but he is a young man, we will make sure that we nurture him.”

