WATCH: Hospitality sector eyes growth at ZITF, showcases new offerings

Nqobile Bhebhe, Zimpapers Business Hub

THE hospitality sector is aiming to capitalise on the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) which kicks off in Bulawayo on Monday to unveil new offerings and reinforce its role as a key driver of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This year’s Sapphire edition is held under the theme, “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape.”

Speaking to the Zimpapers Business Hub at the ZITF exhibition park on Sunday, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa stressed the importance of industry participation in such events.

“It is very important to be part of such events where we can showcase our new products, hotels, restaurants, and activities that we are developing within the tourism industry,” he said.