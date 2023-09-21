WATCH: Injury-Free gamecocks brace For Triangle test

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CHICKEN INN FC coach Prince Matore delivered some positive news from his camp after revealing he has no injury concerns ahead of their clash with Triangle at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

The Gamecocks have had injuries worrying them during this campaign.

Key players such as Richard Hachiro, Brian Muza, George Majika and Shepherd Mhlanga have been taking turns to be on the sidelines.

It’s a situation that has affected Matore’s plans for the season.

Ahead of their next assignment, Matore said he is happy to have a clean bill of health.

“We have no injuries this time around. Everyone is fit and raring to go. We have prepared well and we hope to collect maximum points. It’s not going to be an easy task as Triangle will also be out to get three points,” said Matore.

Fixtures

Saturday: Greenfuel v Simba Stars (Green Fuel Arena), FC Platinum v Herentals (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Triangle (Luveve), Yadah v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab), ZPC Kariba (Nyamhunga), Sheasham v Cranborne (Bata)

Sunday: Black Rhinos v Manica Diamonds (Bata), Hwange v Highlanders (Colliery), Dynamos v Caps United (National Sports Stadium)