Watch: Kaindu speaks ahead of FC Platinum weekend tie

Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu has challenged whoever will replace suspended Melikhaya Ncube to come to the party.
Kaindu said this at the team’s press conference this morning.
He could not be drawn as to who would replace Melikhaya who had started in Bosso’s first 10 games of the season as anchorman.
It looks most likely to be Gillian Nyathi or Mason Mushore. Marvelous Chigumira could be the other alternative.
Highlanders take on FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday afternoon under pressure to deliver.
Kaindu said preparations had gone well and hinted that a second player may miss the tie due to injury.
“Our preparations for the coming fixture against FC Platinum have gone on well. It’s so far, so good. The thing is we are going to miss one player (Melikhaya Ncube) due to suspension and the other one who I cannot mention for now due to injury. However, the injured player will need to be assessed,” said Kaindu.
Addressing the media at the club’s weekly press conference this morning, the Zambian coach, also said while they are going to miss the services of their in-form midfielder Melikhaya Ncube due to suspension, it is their hope the player who will be called to do duty will rise to the occasion.