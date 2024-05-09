Watch: Kaindu speaks ahead of FC Platinum weekend tie

09 May, 2024 - 13:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Watch: Kaindu speaks ahead of FC Platinum weekend tie Kelvin Kaindu

The Sunday News

Online Reporter

Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu has challenged whoever will replace suspended Melikhaya Ncube to come to the party.

Kaindu said this at the team’s press conference this morning.

He could not be drawn as to who would replace Melikhaya who had started in Bosso’s first 10 games of the season as anchorman.

It looks most likely to be Gillian Nyathi or Mason Mushore. Marvelous Chigumira could be the other alternative.

Related Stories:

Highlanders take on FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday afternoon under pressure to deliver.

Kaindu said preparations had gone well and hinted that a second player may miss the tie due to injury.

“Our preparations for the coming fixture against FC Platinum have gone on well. It’s so far, so good. The thing is we are going to miss one player (Melikhaya Ncube) due to suspension and the other one who I cannot mention for now due to injury. However, the injured player will need to be assessed,” said Kaindu.

Addressing the media at the club’s weekly press conference this morning, the Zambian coach, also said while they are going to miss the services of their in-form midfielder Melikhaya Ncube due to suspension, it is their hope the player who will be called to do duty will rise to the occasion.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds