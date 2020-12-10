WATCH: Kylie MacDonald ready to flex her muscles in South Africa

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO based female bodybuilder Kylie MacDonald is geared up for the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Summer Superbodies in Krugersdorp, South Africa on Saturday.

The 27-year is competing in the bikini fitness category. MacDonald is excited by the prospects of taking part in her first and only competition for 2020.

McDonald had her last training session at Body Works Gym on Tuesday and leaves for South Africa on Thursday and will have enough time to relax before she takes to the stage on Saturday afternoon.

All has gone well for MacDonald who together with her management team underwent a Covid-19 Polymerase chain reaction test on Tuesday, with all of them getting negative results, which paves way for them to hit the road on Thursday. She is travelling to Mzansi with the owner of Body Works Gym Nathan Greenland and her coach Simon Gamha.

MacDonald is competing for the first time in an IFBB event in South Africa. She is banking on her success at last year’s at the Ultimate Nabba/WFF South African Championships in Pretoria.

At that competition, MacDonald won the Bikini Model and went on to bag the overall Bikini title, a massive achievement for someone who was competing in South Africa for the first time in her blossoming career. – @Mdawini_29