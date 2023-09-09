Breaking News
Presidential Advisor and Politburo member Cde ...

Presidential Advisor and Politburo member Cde ...

WATCH: Mapeza confident

09 Sep, 2023 - 14:09 0 Views
0 Comments
WATCH: Mapeza confident Norman Mapeza

The Sunday News

Online Reporter, lnnocent Kurira

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says his side picked up a number of positives from last weekend’s 1-1 stalemate against Bulawayo Chiefs FC in Bulawayo which he hopes his charges carry into their clash against Caps United this afternoon.

Speaking ahead of the game, Mapeza expressed satisfaction with his side’s preparations for the big clash.

“In terms of our preparations, we can’t complain. Everyone knows where we are coming from and what we are trying to achieve. It’s not going to be an easy game for us. Caps United have not been getting the desired results of late but they are really a quality side,” Mapeza said.

“It’s not going to be easy for us but what is important is for us to carry all the positives we had in the last match against Bulawayo Chiefs. We did well despite us not getting all points. It’s very important to pick up from the positives and see how best we can use them.”

FC Platinum will be without Hagiazo Magaya who is suspended after accumulating three consecutive yellow cards.

