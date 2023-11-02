WATCH: Mines praised for wellness and sports programmes

Lovemore Dube

MINES have been praised for their sports and wellness programmes by the Mashonaland West Minister for Provincial Affairs Honourable Marian Chombo.

She was speaking at the sending off ceremony for cyclists who began a grueling 320km

Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke at Selous’ Zimplants Complex this morning.

The three event will see athletes cycle to Kwekwe a distance of 170km and stay there overnight before proceeding tomorrow to Shurugwi. Race ends on Saturday with the final leg being the ride between Shurugwi and Zvishavane.

“Let me commend the mining companies for their robust wellness programme for employees and the community which supports healthy behavior and improvement of health outcomes with prevention of illness as the key element of the programme,” said Minister Chombo.

This year the cyclists are riding under the theme, ‘The cyclists are riding under the theme “Cycling for wellness, opportunity and charity.’

She said the Great Dyke a geographical feature that stretches 520km and passes through

Mashonaland West is one of the richest in the world mineral wise.

She said finishing the 320km made everyone a winner.

Minister Chombo commended Nedbank and other sponsors for coming on board and sharing the same vision for the tour.

Other corporate partners are Unki, Zimplants, Mimosa, Cimas, Utande, Schweppes, Sterling Hotels, YaFM and Chicken Inn.