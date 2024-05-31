WATCH: Mutsvangwa and co-accused granted US$1000 bail each

31 May, 2024 - 11:05 0 Views
0 Comments
WATCH: Mutsvangwa and co-accused granted US$1000 bail each Neville Mutsvangwa

The Sunday News

Fidelis Munyoro

Harare businessman Neville Mutsvangwa and his two co-accused have been granted US$1000 bail each pending trial on charges of illegal foreign currency dealings.

Mutsvangwa is also facing another charge of possession of an unlicensed Starlink router.

The three appealed to the High Court after being denied bail by Harare magistrate Mr Denis Mangosi on the grounds that they were a flight risk and could interfere with State witnesses.

The State opposed bail on the grounds that the three were facing serious charges.

Police also had difficulties in arresting him.

Mutsvangwa first denied police entry to his Mt Pleasant house, and when police cut his electric fence and climbed over his gate, they had to search for him.

They eventually found him hiding between a precast wall and a pile of sacks containing waste.

The other team of detectives visited the Mumba Money Transfer office in the Harare city centre and found one Majachani serving clients.

Police recovered US$3 890, some computers, a register of transactions and over 20 Visa cards.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds