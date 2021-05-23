WATCH: Navaya scores on debut as Bosso subdue Bulawayo Chiefs in Chibuku Super Cup Group 2 fixture

Washington Navaya (right) scored on his official debut for Highlanders

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NEW signing Washington Navaya gave Highlanders a perfect start in the Chibuku Super Cup when he scored his first goal in his Bosso colours on his official debut appearance to inspire them to a 1-0 triumph over Bulawayo Chiefs in a Chibuku Super Cup encounter played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Navaya, a striker who joined Highlanders from ZPC Munyati and was the last Bosso senior player to be signed early this month beat David Bizabani with a header in the 42nd minute after Divine Mhindirira had done all the work on the left.

Next up for Highlanders is a tricky clash with Chicken Inn who also started the Chibuku Super Cup first round on a winning note when they defeated Bulawayo City 2-0 at Barbourfields on Saturday.

In other Chibuku Super Cup matches that kicked off early on Sunday, Ngezi Platinum Stars thumped Triangle United 3-1 at Mandava Stadium while Harare City and ZPC Kariba drew 1-1.

Later on in the day, Cranborne Bullets defeated Manica Diamonds 1-0 at Sakubva Stadium while Dynamos and Herentals played out a goalless draw at the National Sports Stadium.

