WATCH: New Highlanders midfielder in tell it all

Who is Marvin Sibanda

Marvin Sibanda is a football player from Victoria Falls. I started playing football when I was very young but I didn’t take it seriously until I was 8 years old , that’s when I joined my first club called Victoria Falls Academy which was coached by Silas Zimbiri.

I attended my primary education at Baobab Primary School and then I did my Secondary School at Mzingwane High in Esigodini. The first cup I won was with Mzingwane High School, were we won the 2012 Copa Coca-Cola under 16 Tournament under Coach Mavundla.

In 2014 I was selected for the Coca-Cola National team that was supposed to go to Kenya but unfortunately, it never happened. I also played in the 2015 Arenel Under 17 tournament where we lost the semis to Prince Edward.

I joined Bantu Rovers at the beginning of 2016. The coaches that were there at the time were Methembe Ndlovu, Johannes Ngodzo, Agent Sawu, Chipo Tsodzo and Mandla Mpofu (who is the one who signed me).

I stayed at Bantu for 7 months, at that time I was doing my A level at North Lea High School. In 2017, I played fot Bantu Rovers FC in the PSL (7 games). Then I went to the USA were I did my University with St. Lawrence for 4 years. During those four years I played for 2 teams namely Arkansas Wolves and the Little Rock Rangers.

What are your goals as a football player?

The first one was to play professionally, which I already achieved. I think the biggest one for me is to play pro for at least 10 years and to stay healthy during that period. I want to contribute to helping win trophies with Highlanders, and I would also be happy if I played in the National team.

Who is your role model in football?

I think it’s hard to point out one specific person. My dad has contributed massively to my career because he used to take me to all his social league games.

Other than my dad, its Methembe Ndlovu, Bekezela Mavundla, Phil Koshi (former assistant coach at Taft). I also idolize Teko Modise and Paul Scholes.

What is the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your football career?

The biggest one has to be injuries. I’ve dealt with an almost career-ending injury before that affected me both physically and mentally.

What is the most important thing that you learned from playing football?

To not take anything for granted in football and life.

Do you have any experience playing other sports?

No. I did track in High School but it was mostly just to stay in shape for football. (Source: highlandersfc.co.zw)