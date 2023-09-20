Watch: New pool, darts and slug joint opens

Fungai Muderere

DO you wanna play pool, darts or mini table soccer (slug) in a safe, clean and registered environment that offers value for money service?

Pool, darts and mini soccer are a favourite among residents of Bulawayo, be it alcohol drinkers or those of sober habits, but the joints that offer services are normally unregulated and are often subjected to law enforcement officers targeting pubic drinking offenders.

A new joint, Mavericks Sports Club, is proving to be the new place to be for anyone who wants to unwind their day in a game of pool, darts and mini soccer.

The joint opened two months ago to provide an alternative sports venue that has taken the City of Kings and Queens by storm.

“We are a licenced sports club and we offer a venue of different sporting codes that include pool, darts and mini soccer. We opened our doors two months ago and I’m happy we have been getting a massive response,” said Mavericks Sports Club manager Manu Mahaso.

The seasoned sports clubs manager added: “We have previously hosted a pool tournament that featured local pool players and players from Zambia and Malawi and we are happy that the place has been well embraced in Bulawayo. We have a good working relationship with Bulawayo Pool Association (BPA) and the next pool tournament that we are going to host is just a phone call away. We are very much open to everyone who wants to come and have a feel of the joint that has television sets that broadcast various football and other sports,” added Mahaso.

