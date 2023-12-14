WATCH: Over 700 informal traders apply for Egodini stands

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

OVER 700 informal traders had applied to get vending stalls at the Egodini bus terminus which is set to reopen tomorrow (Friday).

South African-based contractor — Terracotta Trading Private Limited on Sunday announced that the much anticipated Egodini Bus Terminus is set to open for commuter omnibuses and informal traders on Friday, with the developer confirming the completion of Phase 1A of the multi-million dollar project.

The phase will have 1 100 informal trader stalls and 110 bay taxi rank with a handling capacity of over 30 000 public transport users per day and the associated social amenities.

Informal traders were required to apply for the vending stalls as from Tuesday.

In an update on the progress ahead of the official opening tomorrow, one of the Terracotta directors, Mr Thulani Moyo revealed that everything was flowing smoothly.

He encouraged informal traders to submit their applications for processing.

“We are quite excited on the response and I can confirm that as of Thursday morning we had received over 700 applications. We encourage everyone to come in their numbers and hand-in their applications,” he said.

The first batch of 400 informal traders will commence trading on Friday to coincide with the opening of the taxi rank. The second and third batches will begin trading on site in February 2024.