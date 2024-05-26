WATCH: Pension funds urged to shift investment focus

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has called on pension funds to diversify their investment and employ strategies for maximising asset allocation and movement to earn adequate revenue that will enable them to pay pensioners decently and contribute towards national development.

In an interview with Sunday News in Bulawayo recently, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said most pension funds have invested in properties, particularly in the central business districts in towns and cities and were now not getting the decent revenue to sustain pension payouts as well as going beyond to contribute towards the development of the nation.

Prof Ncube said pensioners need to be protected and it was critical therefore, that those managing pension funds use the right skills for investments.

“Pension fund managers need to use both strategies for maximising asset allocation and movement, as well as the movement in the underlying assets. In the first place, they have to make sure that whenever there is an inflationary environment which may push asset prices upwards, they shift resources or investments towards those assets, and whenever those assets again decline in value, they shift to other assets and not stay locked in with one asset allocation or investment strategy.

“When pension funds are managed well, they are also a socio-economic development driver because they can invest in roads, they can invest in various infrastructure, they can invest in businesses. In fact, most of the pension funds are invested in the stock market. So they are invested in businesses supporting this business. Managing pension funds well enables the country to benefit from those resources through supporting development,” said Prof Ncube.

Prof Ncube said there are two types of pension funds in the world, the first being the defined contribution, where the pension payout is determined by returns from the market. The other one is the defined benefits, a pension fund where the payout is where it is defined.

“In the defined contribution aspect, the returns that the fund makes are also critical. So either way, for each type of fund, it is important to have the right skills, and the right fund managers, but also as a Government, we are doing our part to make sure that there is proper regulation for this pension fund under Insurance and Pension Commission (Ipec) and we are putting two compensation mechanisms,” said Prof Ncube.

He recently said the Government has put in place US$175 million to compensate pensioners for pre-2009 losses and urged the pension industry to work with the Government to begin compensating the pensioners.

“As a Government, we said we stand ready to compensate those who lost their pensions in 2008 and 2009 when we shifted from the Zimbabwe dollar back then to the US dollar and in 2019 when we shifted from the one-to-one exchange rate into the Zimbabwe dollar. Both composition mechanisms and processes are in place and we are busy adding more resources to those to support our pensioners,” said Prof Ncube.

During the hyper-inflationary period to February 2009, the value of most pension contributions and savings (including insurance and pension policies) was extensively eroded.

The Justice Smith Commission of Inquiry, which was appointed by the Government in 2015 to probe the conversion process, blamed the value loss largely on poor enforcement and a flawed demonetisation process for the local currency following the currency switch to a US dollar-dominated multi-currency regime.

The commission concluded that policyholders and pensioners suffered huge losses owing to the failure of players including Ipec to set up a fair and equitable process of converting insurance and pension values from Zimbabwe dollars to US dollars. — @nyeve14