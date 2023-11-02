WATCH: President applauds home grown innovations in mining sector

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has expressed his gratitude and happiness on the home grown innovations and inventions that are being exhibited at this year’s 26th edition of the Mine Entra saying it shows that Zimbabweans now have confidence in themselves and are building their own country in line with the Government mantra ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’.

He said this after touring various stands at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre on Thursday morning ahead of the official opening of the Mine Entra Expo.

The expo is running under the theme ‘Accelerating Economic Transformation through Mineral Beneficiation.

Accompanied by Vice President General (Rtd) Constantino Chiwenga, President Mnangagwa said he is happy that each time he comes to the expo, he can see how Zimbabwe has developed in terms of embracing technology.

“We continually increase our capacity in innovations and inventions. I am told most of the products that we saw here are made by our own people and I am very happy that we are building our own country.

“All the stands that we visited expressed confidence on what we are doing now and where we want to go,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said as a country we need to be self-sufficient in basic domestic needs in terms of technology hence the need to ensure the promotion of home grown solutions.

“When we said that ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’, we have seen our young men and women who are talented in technology applying themselves. We have moved away from the perception that whatever thing you want you should bring it from outside. Now you can see the progress when you are talking to them, they now have confidence in themselves. Yes, we cannot invent the wheel but we need to continually improve the wheel,” said President Mnangagwa.

A total of 169 direct exhibitors are participating and these include nine foreign exhibitors from China, South Africa and Tanzania as well as representatives from countries such as Botswana and Australia.

On the local front, 60 percent of exhibitors are coming from Harare while 31 percent are from Bulawayo and the remainder from other cities.

@nyeve14