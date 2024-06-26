WATCH: President inspires Gwanda miner to embark on developmental projects

Sunday News Reporter

Gwanda North constituency villagers have praised a local small-scale miner for initiating various impactful development projects that are improving livelihoods in the district.

Makwe 24 Mine Director, Mr Lungisani Two Minutes Ncube is involved in several community projects such as the drilling of boreholes, installation of irrigation pipes and hiring earth-moving pump machines for dam scooping.

“I am proud to have contributed to the well-being of my community through various initiatives, such as drilling boreholes, providing irrigation pumps, joJo tanks, and purchasing a submissive pump for the Makwe secondary school project.

“Additionally, I have hired earth moving machines to scoop a dam in the Makwe area and donated 18 hammer mills to the Makwe community, empowering them for self-reliance.”

Mr Ncube said he is grateful to President Mnangagwa for inspiring miners to invest in the communities.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to His Excellency Cde Dr E D Mnangagwa, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, for his encouragement for miners to give back to the communities in which they operate.

“I have been following his advice and have been undertaking various projects for the communities where I operate. I am committed to the development of my community and will continue to undertake projects that will improve the lives of the people in the Gwanda North Constituency. I believe that by giving back to the community, we can create a better and more sustainable future for all.”

Sibula Development Committee chairperson, Mr Mpofu said the community is grateful for the projects done in the community.

She said Mr Ncube has implemented several projects in the community.