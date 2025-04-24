WATCH: President Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for the 65th edition of the ZITF

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has touched down at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo on Thursday ahead of the highly anticipated official opening of the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

President Mnangagwa touched down shortly before 3pm.

He was welcomed by the country’s two Vice Presidents Chiwenga and Mohadi, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, the Minister of Defence and Security Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the Zimbabwean Ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda, several Ministers, Service Chiefs and senior party and Government officials.

Upon arrival scores of enthusiastic party supporters waved banners and chanting slogans underscoring the significance of the President at the ZITF, a cornerstone event in Zimbabwe’s economic calendar.